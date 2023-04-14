The Venezuelan state airline Conviasa has opened an international route between Puerto Ordaz, Venezuela, and Manaus, Brazil. With this new destination, passengers from Venezuela will now be able to connect directly, safely, and comfortably with the giant of the South, while foreigners will have a tourist gate with the entire south-east of Venezuela.

The inaugural flight ceremony was led this Thursday, April 13, by Bolívar state governor Ángel Marcano, who was accompanied by his counterpart from Monagas state, Ernesto Luna, in addition to the airline’s marketing administrative team.

The Manuel Carlos Piar International Airport in Puerto Ordaz, Bolívar state, will be the hub for flights to begin every Thursday. In the first stage of the development, Maiquetía–Porlamar will serve as a local connection, and in its second stage, which will begin in May, a bi-weekly flight schedule will be implemented on Thursdays and Sundays.

Governor Marcano noted that since 2016, there have been no international flights in the region, for which he noted that the tourist and economic development of the state continues to grow.

“For seven years, there have been no international flights here,” said Marcano. “This fact is a sign, showing the revival of the economy and the drive of President Maduro to strengthen each area in the state.”

The province of Manaus is located in the north of Brazil with over two million inhabitants. The bi-national trade relationship concerning that particular region is considered to be of high flow, so the growth of tourism in the region would be exponential, since Brazilians in the north of that country retain Venezuela as a main destination for geographical reasons.

Marcano also stated that the Bolívar and Monagas states represent the gateway for international users of this route, and so, with joint development in tourist, industrial, and agricultural fields, both nations will be able to develop expectations such that small- to medium-level entrepreneurs can continue to invest in the local economies of each region.

It is notable that out of a flight capacity of 105 seats, 98 were sold, without any type of promotion on social networks. This demonstrates how the route will be consolidated over time, thanks to the high demand of users interested in it.

New route to Trinidad and Tobago

In plans to turn Guyana into an international tourist airport, the governor said that the island nation of Trinidad and Tobago is being studied as a possibility for being the next commercial stop for Conviasa is being studied by Venezuelan authorities. This comes after a study carried out by the Autonomous Service of Bolívar Regional Airports (SAAR Bolívar), which found that after Brazil, the most sought after international destination by locals is the island state in the Atlantic Ocean.

