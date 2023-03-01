February 28, 2023
A line of Black Panther Party members as they stand outside the New York City courthouse under a portion of an Abraham Lincoln quote which reads 'The Ultimate Justice of the People.' April 11, 1969. Photo: David Fenton/Getty.

A line of Black Panther Party members as they stand outside the New York City courthouse under a portion of an Abraham Lincoln quote which reads 'The Ultimate Justice of the People.' April 11, 1969. Photo: David Fenton/Getty.