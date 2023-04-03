Venezuela’s Attorney General Tarek William Saab, reported this Sunday that new arrests have been made with regards to the corruption case being carried out against the Venezuelan Corporation of Guayana (CVG). The information was released by the prosecutor through his social media accounts.

Up until then, the comprehensive list of detainees were: Executive Vice President of the CVG Lino Mora, Vice President of Finance Tulio Medina, Traffic and Customs Manager Carlos Moreno, Office Manager Johan Sequera and Manager of Legal Affairs Isaac Mouhamad Salazar.

1) #NuevosDETENIDOS por caso de #corrupción en la CVG son: Pedro Maldonado (Pdte CVG), Edgar Sánchez (VicePdte Planificación), Felipe Contreras (VicePdte Hierro y Acero), Lino Mora (VicePdte Ejecutivo), Tulio Medina (VicePdte Finanzas) Carlos Moreno (Gte Tráfico y Aduanas) pic.twitter.com/jQ6x8yn5NX — Tarek William Saab (@TarekWiliamSaab) April 2, 2023

In recent days, the following people were also arrested: Pedro Maldonado, president of the CVG and vice-minister of industries, Néstor Astudillo, president of the Siderúrgica del Orinoco (SIDOR), Felipe Santiago Contreras, vice president of iron and steel (CVG), Edgar José Sánchez La Mantía, vice president of strategic planning and marketing (CVG) and General Julmer Rafael Ochoa Romero, head of security (CVG).

Due to the acts of corruption, the Venezuelan government appointed an audit board to the CVG.

In the decree appointing the new board—published in the official bulletin—it was specified that the intervention process for the CVG will be carried out in accordance with the guidelines defined in the decree. It specifies that the intervention process will last one year from the date of publication.

The audit board is made up of a president, vice president and three main members with their respective deputies.

It’s important to remember that the action against the CVG was carried out within the framework of an investigation done by the Venezuelan government, as well as the statements provided by the criminal network in the case called PDVSA-Crypto.

Because of the latter, more than 20 people are in custody, of which 19 have already been brought before the courts. Citizens, including judges, public officials and businesspeople, have found themselves deprived of their liberty.

(Últimas Noticias) by Ariadna Eljuri

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/DD

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.