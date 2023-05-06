Is This Man a Russian Agent Operating in the Black Community of St. Louis?
“[…] With regard to that letter, I didn’t – it wasn’t my idea, didn’t ask for it, didn’t solicit it. And I think the testimony that the former deputy director of the CIA [Central Intelligence Agency], Mike Morrell, put forward confirms that,” Blinken told a US news network.
“From my perspective, I’m not engaging in politics. I’ve got a lot on my agenda, things that we’ve just talked about — trying to help the Ukrainians in the Russian aggression against them, engaging with allies and partners around the world in dealing with some of the challenges posed by China. We have a situation now in Sudan. This has fully occupied my time. So that’s where my focus is,” Blinken said.
“Based on Morell’s testimony, it is apparent that the Biden campaign played an active role in the origins of the public statement, which had the effect of helping to suppress the Hunter Biden story and preventing American citizens from making a fully informed decision during the 2020 presidential election,” the letter read.
‘Laptop From Hell’ Saga
The content of the so-called “laptop from Hell”, including naked photos and graphic videos of Hunter Biden, is part of the ongoing federal investigation into whether the US President’s son violated US laws when he engaged in financial and business dealings in foreign countries during his father’s vice presidency between 2009 and 2017.
