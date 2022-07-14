The Brazilian government has confirmed that it plans to buy as much diesel as possible from Russia at a time when it faces refining problems.

“Russia is a strategic partner of Brazil,” said the Brazilian Foreign Minister, Carlos Alberto Franco Franca, on Tuesday, July 12. “We depend to a large extent on the imports of fertilizers from Russia.” Franco Franca also noted that the Eurasian country is considered a major supplier of oil and gas globally.

RELATED CONTENT: The Decline of the Us and the Rise of the East

During a visit to the United Nations Organization (UN), the Brazilian foreign minister confirmed that Brasilia is looking for “safe and reliable” suppliers of diesel because the South American country has refining problems. “Of course, Russia is a big supplier of oil and gas. You can ask Germany about that, you can ask Europe about that,” he said.

Similarly, it has stressed that the Brazilian government seeks to buy “as much as we can” of Russian diesel.

RELATED CONTENT: Three Illuminating Quotes About the War in Ukraine

In turn, the president of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, also stated on Monday that he has “almost closed” an agreement to buy cheaper diesel from Russia, while high fuel prices and inflation have been the main economic challenges for Bolsonaro in his search for re-election in the upcoming presidential elections scheduled for next October.

On the other hand, Russia attributes the food and energy shortages suffered by the world to the consequences of the sanctions and the unilateral measures of the West against it, which aim to illegally punish the Eurasian country for launching the Russian operation in Ukraine after exhausting all possible peaceful solutions with the US and NATO.

(HispanTV) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.