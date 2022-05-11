Brazil President Bolsonaro Does Not Plan to Attend Summit of the Americas

The President of Brazil, Jair Bolsonaro, is not planning to attend the Summit of the Americas, which will take place in Los Angeles, California, during June 6 – 10.

According to a press release by Reuters, Bolsonaro told his assistants that he would not attend the Summit of the Americas, without giving any reason for the decision. However, a spokesperson for the Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that no decision has yet been made on the matter. “The assistance of the president is being discussed and has not been confirmed,” the spokesperson told Reuters.

The news agency also mentioned that a possible meeting between Bolsonaro and US president Joe Biden had been suspended since the Brazilian president has decided not to go to Los Angeles. So far, Bolsonaro and Biden have never spoken.

Bolsonaro, an ideological ally of former US President Donald Trump, was the last head of state of the Group of 20 (G20) countries to recognize Biden’s victory in the US presidential elections in November 2020.

The Summit of the Americas is set to bring together the heads of state of the countries that comprise the American continent and takes place every three or four years. The United States will host its ninth edition this year, scheduled to take place in Los Angeles, California. This particular Summit is to focus on “building a sustainable, resilient and equitable future” for the hemisphere. Washington has, however, declared that Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua will not be invited to the summit.

After this announcement of exclusion became public, the countries belonging to the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), as well as the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, have declared that they will not participate in the event if Washington sticks to its decision. The President of Bolivia, Luis Arce, also made a similar announcement, adding that exclusion of American countries from the meeting will mean that it will no longer remain a full Summit of the Americas.