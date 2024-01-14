January 14, 2024
Photo composition showing South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (left) and "Israel" ruler Benjamin Netanyahu (right) and to the right the faces of US, UK and German rules and the ICJ headquarters in the background. Photo: The Cradle.

Photo composition showing South African President Cyril Ramaphosa (left) and "Israel" ruler Benjamin Netanyahu (right) and to the right the faces of US, UK and German rules and the ICJ headquarters in the background. Photo: The Cradle.