Canada extended its illegal sanctions regime to eight more sectors of the Russian economy, adding to the already existing coercive measures that it maintains against 28 key sectors in the economy of the Eurasian country.

The amendments to the Special Economic Measures, published on Thursday, July 14, on the Canadian Foreign Ministry website, extended the sectoral sanctions to the manufacture of base metals; fabricated metal products except machinery and equipment; computer, electronic and optical goods; electrical equipment; machinery and equipment not classified elsewhere; motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers; other transport equipment; and land transport and pipeline transport.

RELATED CONTENT: Cornered West Yields in Turbine-Gate but Conflict Far From Settled, Risks Aplenty for All

The provision of services related to the manufacture of metal products, machinery and equipment has also been prohibited.

A number of countries—almost all of them Western—condemned the special military operation that Russia launched on February 24 to “demilitarize” and “denazify” Ukraine, and activated several rounds of individual and sectoral sanctions aimed at raising the cost of the conflict for Moscow.

RELATED CONTENT: North Korea: Ukraine Cannot Talk About Sovereignty

According to the Castellum.AI database, Russia is now the most sanctioned country in the world, ahead of Iran, Syria, North Korea, and Venezuela. From February 22 to June 30, more than 8,460 new restrictive measures were activated in relation to Russia, in addition to the nearly 2,700 that were already in place.

These sanction measures are part of the West’s long-term strategy of containing and weakening Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin has decried that the sanctions are dealing a severe blow to the global economy.

(Sputnik)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/JRE

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.