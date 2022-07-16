The North Korean Foreign Ministry has scoffed at Ukraine for commenting on sovereignty, given Ukraine’s subservient relation with the US.

On Wednesday, July 13, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) recognized the independence of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, both in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine. Consequently, the Ukrainian government severed relations with the DPRK as a response, stating that such a recognitoin undermined Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Ukraine breaks ties with North Korea over its recognition of Donbas Republics

After Ukraine announced the termination of all relations with North Korea, the Foreign Ministry of the Asian country stated that Kiev lacks legitimacy to speak of the sovereignty of other states, as it had joined the “unjust and illegal” sanctions of the United States in flagrant violation of North Korea’s sovereignty.

“Ukraine has no the right to raise the issue of sovereignty or dispute our legitimate exercise of sovereignty after committing an act that is severely unfair and unjust—actively joining the unjust and illegal hostile US policy [against DPRK] in the past,” the ministry emphasized.

The statement added that Pyongyang will continue to strengthen cooperation with all states that respect its sovereignty and that do not try to interfere in its internal affairs.

“We will continue to strengthen and develop relations of friendship and cooperation with all countries that respect our sovereignty and treat us favourably based on the principles of sovereign equality, non-interference in internal affairs and mutual respect,” the ministry announced.

In addition to North Korea and Russia, the independence of Donetsk and Lugansk has been recognized by Venezuela, Syria, Abkhazia, and South Ossetia.

