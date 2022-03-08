Russia Accuses Ukraine of Developing Nuclear & Biological Weapons

The Russian Ministry of Defense has published documents from Ukrainian laboratories which confirm that nuclear and biological weapons were being developed.

The spokesperson for the Russian Ministry of Defense, Igor Konashenkov, stated that during the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia discovered that the Ukrainian regime has destroyed evidence of its nuclear and biological weapons program, financed by the US Department of Defense.

☣️ Los documentos recibidos por #Rusia de empleados de laboratorios biológicos ucranianos confirman que #Ucrania 🇺🇦 desarrollaba componentes de armas biológicas – el portavoz del Ministerio de Defensa 🇷🇺, Ígor Konashénkov.#Donbass #DonbassGenocide pic.twitter.com/8qpijekfha — Rusia en España (@EmbajadaRusaES) March 6, 2022

Konashenkov said that the documents confirm that the dangerous pathogens were destroyed on February 24, adding that “currently, the documents are being analyzed by Russian experts from the Radiation, Biological, and Chemical Defense Force.”

🇷🇺🇺🇦 | El Ministerio de Defensa de Rusia hizo publica supuesta documentación de un plan militar de Ucrania donde se la acusa de fabricar armas nucleares y biológicas, con fondos estadounidenses – TASS. pic.twitter.com/YNwFT3wZJJ — Mundo en Conflicto 🌎 (@MundoEConflicto) March 6, 2022

The Russian ministry also reported that during the special operation in Ukraine, anthrax, cholera and other biological pathogens have been destroyed.

The Ministry of Defense also confirmed that “we have received documents from employees at biolaboratories, in Ukraine, about the emergency destruction, February 24, of extremely dangerous pathogens such as anthrax, cholera, tularemia, the plague and other lethal diseases.”

Lastly, the Russian spokesperson noted that since the US and Ukraine were hiding their direct violation of the Convention on nuclear and biological weapons, the Ukrainian Ministry of Health “put out an order for the emergency elimination of the stockpiles of dangerous pathogens.”

Featured image: A gas mask lies in a desolate and ominous landscape. Photo: RedRadioVe.

(RedRadioVe) by Patricia Ferrer

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/KW/SL

