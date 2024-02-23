February 23, 2024
Ma Xinmin (center), Director General of the Department of Treaty and Law of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, attends a hearing at the International Court of Justice in The Hague on the legal consequences of the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories, on February 22, 2024. Photo: Robin van Lonkhuijsen/ANP/AFP.

