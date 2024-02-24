By Embassy of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) in Venezuela – Feb 15, 2024

The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea is recognized today as a military power. It is progressing to become an economic power with cutting-edge technologies such as astronautics, Computerized Numerical Control (CNC), computing, etc.

The foundations for a powerful state would have been impossible without the selfless efforts of Kim Jong Il (1942-2011), the eternal leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, who with his extraordinary insight paved the way for DPRK to prosper on its own strength.

About 20 years ago, the international community believed that Korea could no longer sustain itself. This nation had to face economic difficulties unprecedented in history due to the fall of the socialist countries of Eastern Europe, the disappearance of the socialist market, and several natural disasters in successive years.

Despite this, Kim Jong Il decided to invest the country’s resources in introducing the CNC (Computerized Numerical Control) system in the mechanical industry. There were other opinions: to import cereals or raw materials and materials necessary for stalled factories.

Through this measure, Korean scientists and technicians successfully introduced this advanced technology in the mechanical industry sector and soon expanded their success in other sectors of the national economy, bringing about a great change and modernization of the industry and thus an industrial revolution of the new century. In a few years, this CNC technology, originally launched in the factories and companies of the mechanical industry, was expanded to the entire economy including the chemical and light industries, until reaching the stage of establishing a comprehensive production system.

Furthermore, the DPRK became a country capable of manufacturing and launching satellites.

Kim Jong Il paid immense attention to establishing the system of producing steel with domestic fuels.

He established the Huichon Power Plant and other hydroelectric plants of different sizes.

At the end of the 1990s, he recommended executing within a few years a gigantic work of geographic transformation to convert arable lands into large standardized plantations. He had extensive gravity irrigation canals built, through which 8,800 hectares of the Taegyedo polders were reclaimed from the sea.

Now the Korean people, full of conviction, are advancing impetuously towards a new development of socialist construction under the energetic leadership of Kim Jong-Un, chairman of the State Affairs Committee. The international community perceives this through the marvelous successes of the country in recent years, as part of the Five-Year Plan initiated in 2021.

(Revista Diplomática de Venezuela)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

