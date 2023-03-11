China urged the United States to end its military occupation of Syria, withdraw its troops, and lift the unilateral sanctions against the country. This was stated by the spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mao Ning, on Friday, March 10.

“China urges the United States to truly respect the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of other states, as well as immediately end its illegal military presence in Syria and its looting of the country’s resources,” Mao Ning said.

US Congress rejects troop withdrawal

China’s pronouncement comes two days after the US Congress refused to withdraw US troops from Syrian territory.

The draft resolution, promoted by Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz, received the support of 103 Congress menbers, while 321 voted against it.

After the vote, Gaetz said that the work the United States is doing in Syria “is not reducing the chaos. Often, it causes chaos that later leads to terrorism.”

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that although the Syrian crisis has been going on for 13 years, has killed at least 350,000 people and led to an urgent need for humanitarian aid for another 14 billion people, “the United States continues to insist that it is too soon to withdraw its troops and does not want to end its illegal military presence in Syria.”

Syrian Foreign Ministry responds

The Syrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s remarks ratifying the aggressive and coercive policy against Syria.

In a statement, the Syrian Foreign Ministry highlighted that without the financing, support and weapons of the United States and its allies, armed terrorist organizations would not have been able to carry out crimes and destabilization attempts in Syria.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

