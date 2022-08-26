August 26, 2022
Photo composition showing Donald Trump seared alongside Boris Johnson with UK and US flags in the background with overlapped logos of the CIA and Huawei and a text reading “How the CIA Intimidated UD ‘Ally’ Britain.” Photo: Multipolarista.

Photo composition showing Donald Trump seared alongside Boris Johnson with UK and US flags in the background with overlapped logos of the CIA and Huawei and a text reading “How the CIA Intimidated UD ‘Ally’ Britain.” Photo: Multipolarista.