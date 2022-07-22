On July 28, the birthday of the former president of Venezuela, Hugo Chávez, will be commemorated in Venezuela. As a result, various activities will be carried out at the Cuartel de la Montaña (the Mountain Barrack) where the remains of the world leader rest.

A special recreational cultural program was put together for the Cuartel de la Montaña, in the 23 de Enero parish of Caracas, for July 24, 26, 27, and 28.

The events were organized by the Hugo Chávez Foundation, which will offer activities such as “¡Maisanta que somos chamos!,” a fun and practical hip hop workshop on the 24th, at 9 a.m., in the April 13 room. At 10 a.m., a talk titled “Letters Of Love And Freedom” will be held on the central platform, reported AVN, Venezuelan state news agency.

RELATED CONTENT: Hugo Chávez’s Ideas Are Being Recycled by Latin America’s ‘New Progressivism’

📢¡Durante los días 24, 26, 27 y 28 de julio, celebremos la vida de nuestros Gigantes: Bolívar y Chávez! 📍El Cuartel de la Montaña 4F está ubicado en la parroquia 23 de Enero de Caracas, Venezuela. #FundaciónComandanteEternoHugoChávez #20Jul #28Jul pic.twitter.com/OXWNxCD75Q — Fundación Hugo Chávez (@Fundacion_HCh) July 20, 2022

In parallel, there will be children’s and cultural activities, the latter beginning at 11 a.m. morning with music and theater.

On the 26th and 27th, at 9 a.m., there will be further activities for children, and on the 28th the day will be opened by a hip hop workshop.

On the central stage, at 10 a.m. on July 28, the book When A People Became An Army: Carabobo In The Eyes Of Hugo Chávez will be presented.

RELATED CONTENT: Venezuela Commemorates 20th Anniversary of the Failed Coup Against Hugo Chávez

📢A propósito del natalicio del Libertador Simón Bolívar y en marco del 68 aniversario de nuestro Hugo Chávez, les invitamos este próximo domingo #24Jul o al Conversatorio "Cartas de amor y libertad", a partir de las 10am en el Cuartel de la Montaña 4F, Caracas, Venezuela.#20Jul pic.twitter.com/8Y1kyl9W36 — Fundación Hugo Chávez (@Fundacion_HCh) July 20, 2022

At 2 p.m., a series of musical and theatrical cultural events will be presented.

Those who visit the Cuartel de la Montaña will be able to take the usual tour of its spaces, where they will relive the most important moments in the life of President Chávez.

The landmark was the center of operations of President Hugo Chávez, at includes the headquarters of the Military Historical Museum, when he led the civic-military uprising aimed at overthrowing the government of neoliberal president Carlos Andrés Pérez. From there, he issued his famous statement “por ahora.” (for now, in Spanish).

(Últimas Noticias) by Narkys Blanco, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.