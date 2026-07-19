Cuba’s new payment system reform removes the 5,000 Cuban peso (CUP) cash cap, adds new banknotes and reshapes digital incentives to ease shortages and protect pensions.

Cuba payment system reform launches deep structural overhaul

The Cuba payment system reform will trigger a major structural overhaul of how cash and digital transactions operate on the island, according to an announcement by Central Bank of Cuba (BCC) Pesident Juana Lilia Delgado Portal. Accompanied by senior officials from leading financial institutions, she explained that the plan is an attempt to adapt the banking environment to Cuba’s complex economic reality, marked by inflation, liquidity shortages, and energy instability, caused by the tightening of the US blockade.

At the heart of the Cuba payment system reform is the elimination of the rigid 5,000 CUP cap on cash transactions between economic actors, a ceiling that had been imposed under Resolution 111/2023. That rule was originally designed to curb the excessive growth of physical money in circulation.

Three years after its introduction, however, authorities acknowledge that the ban‑style approach has fallen short in a context of high inflation, lack of liquidity and recurring disruptions in the National Electric Power System. The new framework, formalized through Resolution 74/2026, which takes effect on Monday, July 20, replaces the single cap with negotiated flexibility between each client and the banking system.

Under the Cuba payment system reform, the amount each economic actor can keep in cash will be individually agreed with their bank, based on objective criteria such as declared income in the fiscal account, deposit volumes and the degree of adoption of digital channels. The shift is presented as a way to manage risk without paralyzing real economic activity.

Why cash shortages go beyond a simple logistics issue

In presenting the Cuba payment system reform, Delgado Portal challenged the idea that the shortage of cash is an isolated banking glitch. Instead, she described it as a direct outcome of accumulated macroeconomic pressures, starting with years of fiscal deficits financed through monetary issuance. That policy expanded the monetary base and fueled inflation, which in turn forces households to demand more cash just to cover basic goods at higher prices.

Another key factor driving the Cuba payment system reform is the strain on banking networks. More than 80% of salaries and pensions in Cuba are deposited via magnetic cards, leading to congested branches when millions of people attempt to withdraw funds at the same time. The impact is especially harsh on retirees, who face long lines and service interruptions.

The government also points to informal supply chains and currency‑related distortions as structural drivers behind the changes. Scarcity of foreign exchange and obstacles in the exchange market have complicated formal imports, pushing many suppliers to demand cash‑only payments. This behavior is tied to tax evasion, since numerous businesses avoid recording real income in their fiscal accounts, preferring to operate in cash.

Authorities argue that the Cuba payment system reform must tackle these interconnected dynamics: macro‑level imbalances, logistical stress in banks and the expansion of informal circuits that undermine financial transparency and tax collection.

Cash injections and pension payment through local shops

As part of the Cuba payment system reform, the BCC announced the introduction of 2,000 and 5,000 CUP banknotes to respond operationally to the loss of purchasing power of the 100, 500 and 1,000 CUP bills. With prices surging, existing denominations have become insufficient for everyday transactions and payrolls.

These new high‑value banknotes are already available in branches nationwide and will be prioritized to clear overdue payments of wages and pensions. The measure aims to ease the physical handling of large sums, a recurring problem in an inflationary context.

One of the most socially sensitive components of the Cuba payment system reform is the decision to turn local shops into pension payment agents. In coordination with local governments, both state‑owned and private retailers will handle pension payouts in their communities through the “Caja Extra” (Extra Cash) service. The idea is to spare older adults from waiting in long lines at bank branches.

Under this scheme, the bank credits digital funds to the participating shop, which in turn hands over cash to the retiree. The process will be managed via a specialized digital platform , while those without mobile phones will receive a physical receipt listing their entitlement.

Participating businesses will earn 1 CUP per transaction plus 0.25% of the payment amount. The Cuba payment system reform is already being piloted in three Havana municipalities—Playa, Plaza, and Habana Vieja, as well as in Granma province, with authorities planning to expand coverage if the scheme proves effective.

Digital incentives and commissions in the Cuba payment system reform

With the Cuba payment system reform, financial authorities are also redesigning the incentive structure for online payments to make digital channels more attractive for both consumers and businesses. The aim is to relieve pressure on physical cash and modernize transaction habits.

The plan sets a 4% bonus on Online Payment operations, with a ceiling of 210 CUP per transaction, compared to the previous 6%. Although this is a reduction, it is framed as part of a more balanced and sustainable incentive regime within the overall Cuba payment system reform.

For the first time, retailers themselves will receive a direct 2% bonus on amounts collected digitally (capped at 105 CUP), while their bank commission is cut from 1.5% to 0.8%. Authorities say that this should encourage merchants to actively promote electronic payments instead of insisting on cash.

To address one of the main complaints from businesses, the Cuba payment system reform will enable real‑time settlement of incoming funds for merchants that accept digital payments. This change responds to longstanding criticism that delays in receiving funds from card payments undermined liquidity for day‑to‑day operations.

In parallel, a 0.2% commission is introduced on cash withdrawals, intended as a mild disincentive for unnecessary cash extraction. In contrast, fees on cash deposits are removed to promote the formalization of revenues and encourage actors to channel money back into the banking system.

Looking ahead, the reform foresees a gradual 0.8% fee (capped at 600 CUP) on direct transfers from individuals to economic actors, with the stated goal of migrating such flows to dedicated commercial payment channels. This element of the Cuba payment system reform is meant to reduce informal, off‑invoice transactions between citizens and businesses.

Threshold adjustments and operational stability in the Cuba payment system reform

In response to inflation, the Cuba payment system reform also raises the monthly transaction thresholds per client. The BCC has substantially increased limits to a maximum of 2,500,000 CUP per customer per month, recognizing that previous caps had become obsolete in real terms and were constraining legitimate activity.

At the wholesale level, Cuban authorities have reached institutional agreements with major suppliers to ensure that they do not demand cash payments from smaller retailers. Instead, those wholesalers will be allowed to pay external providers directly from their own foreign‑currency accounts, reducing pressure on cash and helping align the Cuba payment system reform with broader trade and currency management.

To streamline operations, the national banking network is deploying specialized offices and branches dedicated to handling deposits from economic actors. This should prevent bulk corporate deposits from clogging regular teller services, which remain vital for the general public.

On the technological front, the Cuba payment system reform includes contingency measures to keep services running amid the island’s energy crisis. In Havana, the ticket‑based service system has been reactivated, and the Central Bank is testing the Turno Banc digital platform to allow customers to book appointments remotely and reduce waiting times.

Finally, the reform hinges on close coordination with telecom operator ETECSA and photovoltaic energy companies to ensure the stability of online platforms even during power outages. Authorities argue that digitalization can only succeed if connectivity and electricity are reliable, making these alliances a core component of the Cuba payment system reform.

Geopolitical and regional context of the Cuba payment system reform

The Cuba payment system reform unfolds in a wider geopolitical landscape shaped by US sanctions, limited access to international finance and global inflationary trends. Cuba’s attempt to recalibrate its cash and digital ecosystem reflects broader challenges faced by economies under external restrictions and internal distortions.

Regionally, the island’s reforms may be watched by other countries confronting high informality, fragile banking infrastructure and demographic pressure from aging populations. The decision to use local shops as pension payment agents, for instance, mirrors strategies in other Latin American states seeking to bring financial services closer to vulnerable groups.

At the same time, the Cuba payment system reform intersects with debates on monetary sovereignty, dollarization pressures, and the role of digital finance in crisis conditions. How Cuba balances state control, market incentives and social protection within this reform could influence perceptions in multilateral forums and among allied governments.

The success or failure of the Cuba payment system reform will likely shape Havana’s negotiating position with international partners, as well as its capacity to withstand shocks in tourism, remittances and commodity prices. In that sense, what may appear as a purely domestic banking adjustment carries regional and geopolitical implications linked to Cuba’s longstanding search for economic resilience under blockade.

(Telesur English)