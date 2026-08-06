US citizen Fergie Chambers, who was arrested in Spain at the request of US authorities, has entrusted his defense tothe International Legal Office for Cooperation and Development (ILOCAD), the law firm led by former judge Baltasar Garzón, in the extradition proceedings currently underway at the National Court of Spain. The firm, which announced this on August 3 in a press release, will represent Chambers throughout the legal process.

Chambers was arrested on July 10 in Ibiza pursuant to an international arrest warrant issued by the United States and was subsequently transferred to a prison in Madrid, where he remains. US authorities allege that he committed crimes of financing terrorist organizations and money laundering in a case that remains under a gag order. Known for his philanthropist work, Chambers has supported various international solidarity initiatives in recent years, including civilian aid projects in Gaza. His defense team rejects the charges and maintains that the activities under investigation have “no criminal element.”

Not a trial: what the court is examining

Extradition is not a criminal proceeding concerning the facts of the case. It is a mechanism for judicial cooperation between states—technical and formal in nature—based on the principle of reciprocity: Spanish courts do not adjudicate the crimes under investigation nor do they evaluate the evidence presented by the requesting country; rather, they verify whether the request meets the requirements necessary for it to be granted.

The applicable framework between Spain and the United States consists of the 1970 Extradition Treaty and its supplementary treaties (1975, 1988, and 1996), the EU-US Extradition Agreement in force since 2010, and Law 4/1985 on Passive Extradition. On this basis, it is verified whether the request originates from a competent authority, whether the documentation is sufficient and complete, whether the deadlines have been met, if the offenses are extraditable, and if there are no legal grounds preventing the extradition, including whether the case is politically motivated.

Stages of the procedure

First, an extradition request is filed. It may be submitted through diplomatic channels, with the complete dossier, or on an expedited basis, by means of a request for detention pending the submission of documentation. In the second case, pretrial detention may be ordered. The requesting State then has 45 days under the treaty (40 days under the Passive Extradition Act)—in the event of a discrepancy, the treaty prevails as lex specialis—to formalize the request. If it fails to do so, the provisional detention may be lifted, without prejudice to the request being formalized at a later date.

Next comes the review of admissibility. Once the documentation is received, a primary formal check is conducted to verify whether it meets the requirements. The Ministry of Justice has a maximum of eight days to refer the matter, and the government has 15 days to decide whether to proceed with the judicial process, plus an additional three days for the Ministry of Justice if the government fails to reach a decision: 26 days in total. If the deadlines expire without a decision, the request lapses, the judge closes the case, and the person sought is released if they are being held in custody.

Then comes the judicial proceedings that continue at the National Court, with two key stages: the immediate appearance of the respondent and, subsequently, a hearing before the Criminal Chamber. The respondent has the right to be heard, to be represented by counsel, and to present arguments. The application of the treaty, the grounds for denial, or the protection of fundamental rights may be debated, but the court does not adjudicate the facts of the case nor does it act as substitute for the courts of the requesting State. The Criminal Chamber then decides whether extradition is appropriate. An appeal may be filed with the Plenary Session of the Criminal Chamber within three days.

This process continues until the government’s decision. If the National Court rules that extradition is appropriate, it is up to the Council of Ministers to make the final decision on the extradition. Judicial approval does not compel extradition; it merely authorizes it.

The person sought for extradition has the right to appeal in certain scenarios. When a violation of fundamental rights is alleged, an appeal for constitutional protection may be filed with the Constitutional Court. This does not in itself suspend the decision unless a preliminary injunction to suspend the extradition is requested and granted. The entire process can take several months, especially if there are appeals or procedural issues.

Fergie Chambers’s defense

Baltasar Garzón, who leads the defense team, served as a judge on the National Court for more than 30 years, handling cases such as the Gürtel investigation, proceedings against the dictatorships in Argentina, Chile, and Spain, and the fight against terrorism and drug trafficking. As head of ILOCAD, he has served as international coordinator for the defense of Julian Assange, journalist Hamza Yalçin, and engineer Hervé Falciani. He was an advisor to the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (2010–2011) and a member of the Council of Europe’s Committee for the Prevention of Torture (2011–2012).

“We are leading Fergie Chambers’ legal strategy to prove in Spanish courts that the activities for which he is being questioned are solely linked to humanitarian purposes, and we will demand full respect for his fundamental rights,” the defense team stated.

(Diario Red) by Sebas Fiorilli

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

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