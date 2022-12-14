The state repression of the protests against Dina Boluarte and Congress has left a total of seven dead as of Monday.

This Tuesday, December 13, the intensity of state repression in Peru against popular protests following the removal and imprisonment of President Pedro Castillo led authorities to close the Cusco international Airport and the train service to the citadel of Machu Picchu.

According to a statement from the Peruvian Corporation of Airports and Commercial Aviation (Corpac), the Cusco airport will be closed after what it called “a mob of protesters” tried to enter the facilities through the “perimeter fence.” However, the statement omitted details about police repression.

According to Corpac, given the increasing violence of the protests that have so far resulted in seven deaths in various locations, the entity has requested the reinforcement of the Peruvian National Police (PNP) and the support of the competent authorities in the Cusco airport “in the face of possible criminal acts that threaten the airport infrastructure, navigation, control, and surveillance systems necessary for air operations at said airport headquarters.”

Los estudiantes toman la Universidad Nacional de Cajamarca exigiendo adelanto de elecciones generales y reforma política.

Desde la #FEP, nos solidarizamos con los estudiantes que protestan en defensa del Perú. pic.twitter.com/ycI8jlIlBR — Federación de Estudiantes del Perú – FEP (@FEP1916) December 12, 2022

Additionally, Aeropuertos Andinos del Perú reported that the Alfredo Rodríguez Ballón airport in Arequipa, one of the epicenters of protests and government repression, will continue to suspend its operations due to what it called the “serious impact” suffered by the airport’s infrastructure airport due to acts of violence.

Meanwhile, the Renovemos Parinacochas collective announced an indefinite strike as of last midnight. “In coordination with the provinces of Lucanas, Parinacochas, and Páucar del Sara Sara, on December 12, we declared an indefinite national strike, ready to take the Pan-American Puquio-Lucanas highway with a single force from Ayacucho-Sur,” the statement released by the collective reads.

The Federation of Students of Peru (FEP) demanded from the de facto president, Dina Boluarte, “No more repression and death,” as well as that she “extend immediate solutions to solve the political crisis. We ask international organizations to intervene in defense of human rights.”

New demonstrations towards the facilities of the Congress and the Presidency have been called throughout the day.

#Perú Estrategia de la Policía Nacional, intimidar a los manifestantes. Han desplazado más de 2 mil efectivos de choque a la Plaza San Martin en Lima, sede tradicional de las concentraciones populares#PedroCastillo #CierrenElCongresoYa #AsambleaConstituyenteAhora @teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/YMbX2ZgUz2 — JAIME HERRERA (@JaimeHerreraCaj) December 13, 2022

Despite the seven deaths reported so far, General Víctor Zanabria reported that the police will raise their level of response on Tuesday “with the use of rubber pellets” due to the level of violence by groups of protesters.

As a result of the social upheaval, the government decreed a 60-day state of emergency on Monday, December 12, in seven provinces of the Apurímac department. Protests and repression have also been seen in Lima.

The main demand of the demonstrators is the closure of Congress, the immediate release of Castillo, the resignation of Boluarte, early elections and the calling of a Constituent Assembly.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/FV/SF

