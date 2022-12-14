On Tuesday, December 13, the deposed President of Peru, Pedro Castillo, in light of the serious situation the country is experiencing, urged the National Police and the Armed Forces to lay down their weapons to stop the bloodshed of the people.

Castillo’s call was posted through his social media account, where a letter he wrote was shared.

He also addressed Dina Boluarte, who took office as president on December 7 after Castillo’s dismissal, “Look at the place you occupy. I hold you and the entire circle that accompanies you responsible for the ferocious attack on my compatriots.”

Meanwhile, he called on the citizens to remain alert and optimistic.

Ante los graves hechos de masacre a mi pueblo, exhorto a la Policía Nacional y a las Fuerzas Armadas a deponer las armas a fin de parar el derramamiento de sangre de mi pueblo. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/B0RNAzdpch — Pedro Castillo Terrones (@PedroCastilloTe) December 13, 2022

Kidnapped without giving up his position and duties

On Monday, December 12, Castillo released a letter in which he claimed to be kidnapped and described Dina Boluarte as a “usurper” who took office after his removal.

He reiterated to his people that he is completely “faithful to the popular and constitutional mandate that he holds as president,” emphasizing that “I will not resign, nor will I abandon my high and sacred functions.”

Castillo urged the people not to fall for the lies of “a usurper” and “her dirty game of new elections.”

He also denounced a Machiavellian plan that was developed against him and pointed to “a faceless prosecutor and a group of camouflaged doctors” for trying to force him to have a blood sample taken.

Boluarte took the presidency and swore in her first cabinet when Castillo was arrested by the National Police after ordering the dissolution of Congress and the establishment of an emergency government.

(La Iguana)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/FV/SF

