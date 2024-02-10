February 11, 2024
A graph depicting the number of violent murders in Ecuador from 1984-2022. The blue line on the chart is Correa's time in office. Final note, the 500% increase in the murder rate ever since the return of neoliberalism after 2017. Photo: X/@OllieVargas79.

