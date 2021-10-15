Despite Setbacks, Western Sahara Continues the Struggle for Self-Determination

Mahjoub Maliha of CODESA (Collective of Saharawi Human Rights Defenders) speaks to Peoples Dispatch about the situation in Western Sahara after the violation of the ceasefire agreement by Moroccan forces last November and the human rights violations against activists and civilians by the Moroccan state that followed. He also points that international actors have failed to aid the Saharawi people in their struggle for self determination.

Featured image: Mahjoub Maliha of CODESA

(Internationalist 360°)