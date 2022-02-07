Diosdado Cabello to British Diplomat Having Fun in Venezuela: ‘Return the Gold you have Stolen’

The vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, responded to the UK’s Deputy Head of Mission to Caracas, Duncan Hill, asking him to return the gold that his country has stolen from Venezuela. Cabello made the statement in response to a tweet that Hill had posted on his Twitter account, in which he is seen enjoying the Naiguatá Peak near Caracas after enjoying a day of hiking.

“Return the gold you have stolen,” wrote Cabello. “Venceremos!”

The same day, UK chargé d’affaires in Venezuela, Rebecca Buckingham, posted a tweet celebrating 70 years on the throne of Queen Elizabeth II. “Tomorrow Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II becomes the first monarch to reach the historic milestone of 70 years on the throne,” wrote Buckingham, celebrating her nation’s monarchism. “A magnificent example of public service and commitment to duty.”

“Enjoy [your celebration] and return the gold that you have stolen from Venezuela,” wrote Cabello again in response. “Venceremos!”

The Venezuelan government has requested the liquidation of its gold held in the Bank of England, valued at about $1.7 billion. In a recent legal proceeding, A UK court recently denied the return of Venezuela’s gold once again.

The Venezuelan Government has requested the 31 tons of gold bars, which are owned by the country, to help deal with expenses associated with fighting the COVID-19 pandemic in Venezuela

“That gold belongs to all the Venezuelan people,” Vice President Delcy Rodríguez stated recently. “It belongs to the country, and the Central Bank of Venezuela (BCV) has demanded that these resources be used through the UNDP (United Nations Development Program) to attend to the pandemic in Venezuela.”

“Every minute and hour that passes means people may lose their lives to the virus,” added Rodríguez , “and Venezuela requires its assets—not a cabal of white-collar criminals stealing them.”

In 2011, President Hugo Chávez repatriated nearly 160 tons of gold from US and EU banks to the Central Bank in Caracas, citing his country’s need to have physical control of the assets. President Maduro tried to execute a similar action, but has been prevented from doing so. One difference in this case is that the gold in question was a collateral for a loan Venezuela has with CITI Group, and this US bank transferred it to the Bank of England in violation of the protocols.

