On Monday, July 18, the first vice president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, denounced the US government for sending mercenaries to Venezuela “to attack oil facilities.”

During a press conference given by the ruling party, Cabello spoke about the attack perpetrated this Sunday on a pipeline in eastern Venezuela.

“The attacks against the electrical system and against the oil system come from the United States through mercenaries,” said Cabello. “All attacks on the electrical system are transversal. In the end, they affect the water as well, but they look for places to do damage, putting their own lives at risk. They do not care about anything.

“The far-right does not rest, and just as US imperialism, during all these years, has done what would be unthinkable for a rational mind, that strategy is part of US policy—the attack on oil facilities, bringing mercenaries, some of them detained, others tried.”

He explained that this type of attack should keep the security forces on alert.

“They would like to see us dragged along, asking for mercy, but that will not happen, because this people is used to that, and each attack will be responded to by the security agencies, and those responsible will be investigated,” said Cabello.

The Spanish government is in the White House

Cabello also spoke about Spain’s intentions to seize part of Venezuela’s oil.

Venezuela has enough oil to export to the countries that need it, but they must pay for it, said Cabello, and negotiate directly with President Nicolás Maduro.

“The Spanish government is in the White House,” Cabello said. “In Spain there is no government. They do what the White House says. When the government of the United States sent someone to Venezuela, they [Spain] said they would do it too, always tailing what the US says.”

Opposition primaries

In addition, during the press conference Cabello referred to the organization of the Venezuelan opposition before the 2024 presidential elections.

“We are not surprised that the opposition is divided into a thousand pieces,” Cabello said. “They have said that they will hold primary elections, but they are not going to hold primary elections. That is a lie, it is impossible for them to reach an agreement.”

He also commented on the opposition’s plans to hold primary elections without the National Electoral Council (CNE). “And who is going to do the presidential elections?” asked Cabello. “Who is the rector of the electoral issue in Venezuela? The CNE.”

Regarding the Military Community Health and Education Brigades (BRICOMILES), Cabello noted that these organizations are supported and maintained by the PSUV.

“The impact has been so great that sectors of the right wing are sick,” said Cabello, “because they really have to be sick. They say that the military must be removed from the schools because the thing would be an invasion.”

During a speech on June 20, President Nicolás Maduro announced the creation of BRICOMILES, with the aim of carrying out repair work on educational infrastructure. President Maduro explained that, on June 25, work groups would be the formed in Venezuela’s educational centers, and that BRICOMILES would be activated on July 9.

