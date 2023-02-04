On Wednesday, February 1, the Senate of the Dominican Republic expressed the wish that bilateral relations with Venezuela be restored as soon as possible. Several deputies reiterated the deep ties of friendship and solidarity that have united the peoples of Simón Bolívar and Juan Pablo Duarte since their respective countries’ struggle for independence.

According to a press release from the Dominican parliament, Deputies Ramón Ceballo of the Modern Revolutionary Party (PRM), secretary of the Permanent Commission on Foreign Relations of the Chamber of Deputies in the Dominican Republic; Juan Dionisio Rodríguez, president of the Dominican-Venezuelan Friendship Group and the Human Rights Commission; and Pedro Martínez, vice president of the Dominican-Venezuelan Friendship Committee, as well as Juan Medina, Aida López, Frank Ramirez, Moises Ortiz, among others, joined the petition for the normalization of bilateral relations.

The letter states that “based on the policy of solidarity and brotherhood between nations of the continent, promoted by Simón Bolívar and Hugo Chávez, they have been a reference for the democratic institutionality of the Dominicans. We hope that sooner rather than later, the barriers that we have inherited from the past government, which impede a relationship of respect, cooperation and understanding between both states, will fall.”

“We value, in its fair dimension, that the government of President Abinader continues to open paths, and in this way, we can return to the peaceful diplomacy that existed in the past, as the Dominican community residing in Venezuela exceeds 60,000 and Venezuela is the second homeland of Juan Pablo Duarte,” the congresspeople said.

In 2019, Venezuela and the Dominican Republic suspended their normal relations when the previous government of Danilo Medina recognized Juan Guaidó as president of Venezuela.

However, current Dominican President Luis Abinader did not recognize Guaidó. He also initiated a process to provide Venezuelans residing in the Dominican Republic with legal status and has allowed the Dominican Republic to serve as a bridge to travel to Venezuela from other parts of the world.

#ÚLTIMAHORA Rep. Dominicana 🇩🇴 REVOCA la restricción impuesta a los vuelos de Aviación General (Privada / No Comerciales) provenientes de #Venezuela, según Resolución 28-2023 de hoy #01Feb. ¡Buenas noticias para la Aviación General 🇻🇪! — Rodolfo Ruiz A. (@RodolfoRuizA) February 1, 2023

Air travel restrictions

On Wednesday, the advisory body of the Dominican executive branch, via the Civil Aviation Board, decided to lift the air restrictions in place against Venezuela since 2019.

This measure with Venezuela was made through resolution 28-2023, in ordinary session, and was announced by the Civil Aviation Board of the Dominican Republic. The measure also approves the operation of domestic and international commercial flights. Similarly, the aerial works “will be subject to the rules and provisions in accordance with the laws and regulations.”

Finally, they highlighted that the “circumstances that gave rise to the suspension of operations do not remain in force. Therefore, it is opportune and necessary to review the restrictions on general aviation operations from the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.” This is in reference to current restrictions on general aviation to Venezuela, using COVID-19 as an excuse.

(RedRadioVE) by Victoria Torres

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

