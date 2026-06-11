Monika Silva-Koniuszek had denounced land deals, nepotism and influence peddling.

On Monday, Monika Silva-Koniuszek, a Polish-born environmental defender, was found dead in Santa Elena province on Ecuador’s coast.

The following day, Interior Minister John Reimberg stated that Silva-Koniuszek appeared to have died by suicide, according to the initial evidence gathered at her home. However, the official acknowledged that the autopsy results will determine with certainty what occurred.

On social media, however, human rights defenders have alleged that she was murdered, arguing that sufficient background exists to sustain that hypothesis.

For at least a year, Silva-Koniuszek had been denouncing the irregular sale of more than 700 hectares in the Capaes area, where the land was sold without a public auction in 2022 by then-Mayor Otto Vera Palacios for US$6.2 million. The case gained prominence because the transaction allegedly involved the administration of La Libertad Mayor Francisco Tamariz.

In April, Silva-Koniuszek also denounced the existence of an alleged network of nepotism and influence peddling involving Comptroller General Mauricio Torres, whom she accused of acting as a “wall” to prevent anti-corruption investigations.

Esto publicó Mónika Silva el pasado mes de marzo en su cuenta de TikTok. Que no caiga jamás en el olvido. pic.twitter.com/IB3N73nZiy — Cristian Murillo (@socialholico) June 9, 2026

The text reads, “Monika Silva posted this on her TikTok account in March. May it never be forgotten.”

A few weeks before her death, the environmental activist warned that she had been threatened and held authorities responsible should anything happen to her.

“On Wednesday, March 4, while I was at the Santa Elena Judicial Council, I received two warnings about a planned contract killing against me. I hold the Ecuadorian state responsible not only for failing to prevent this potential disaster, but also for potentially facilitating it,” she said.

“It is not easy to kill me. And I do not say that out of arrogance or madness — quite the opposite. For years I have explained to the thousands of citizens who support me, pray for me and worry about me that what keeps me alive is my lack of fixed schedules, a life in constant movement, and the protection provided by my own community.”

“The only way to locate me and know my ‘schedules and movements’ is through a surveillance system. This surveillance system has existed since Nov. 21 and was installed just 22 hours after Robinson’s death,” Silva-Koniuszek stated, referring to the 2025 killing of communicator Robinson del Pezo, who was shot to death in Santa Elena province as a result of his reports on land trafficking and political corruption.

(teleSUR)