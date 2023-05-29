With 99.08% of the votes counted, the current President of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, wins with 52.07% of the electoral support against his opponent Kemal Kilicdaroglu.

Turks went to the polls this Sunday to determine whether the candidate for the People’s Alliance and leader of the Justice and Development Party (AKP), Erdogan will continue for 5 more years in the Presidency of Türkiye.

According to preliminary data from the Supreme Electoral Board, Erdogan is still in front of the polls with 53% of the votes. While the candidate of the Nation Alliance reached 47.57%.

#TÜRKIYEDECIDE | El presidente Erdogan agradece a todo su equipo, y a los ciudadanos por la confianza brindada en las presentes elecciones. "Türkiye a confiado en nosotros y nosotros también hemos confiado en Türkiye". pic.twitter.com/0MQx3DlByO — teleSUR TV (@teleSURtv) May 28, 2023

For this second round, voting centers opened at 8:00 (local time) and closed at 5:00 pm. The process counted with a participation of 85.41%.

Likewise, the electoral authorities set up a total of 191,885 voting tables.

During the day, the president of the Supreme Electoral Council of Türkiye, Ahmet Yener, indicated that no negative events were registered during the voting process.

He added that all objections were handled by the relevant authorities. He also thanked all those who helped the body to organize a successful election.

“I want to congratulate all the members of our organization, the observers at the polls and our campaign team. The second round of the presidential elections is over. I thank our people for the celebration of democracy they have given us. I also thank our people for giving us the responsibility to govern the country for the next five years,” said the Turkish President.

The security operation for the second round had the deployment of more than 596 thousand security agents, including more than 324 thousand police officers, throughout the national territory.

Also, a center for emergency and security situations was created to monitor the process in all 81 provinces.

It is worth remembering that last May 14 the first round of elections was held in Türkiye. In this process, none of the candidates achieved more than 50% of the votes.

Türkiye waged its democratic struggle

After exercising his vote, the current President Recep Erdogan told the press that with this day Türkiye waged its democratic struggle with a turnout of up to 90%.

He pointed out that this is the first time that Türkiye has held a second round to elect the future head of state.

“This is the first time we witness a vote of this kind in presidential elections, and there is no country in the history of the world where such a vote has been held with a turnout of up to 90%,” he said.

Congratulations to Erdogan

After the preliminary results were known giving the victory to Recep Erdogan as re-elected president. Several world political figures extended their congratulations.

One of them was the President of the Republic, Nicolás Maduro, who celebrated the triumph of his friend Erdogan in the presidential elections.

Venezuela celebra el triunfo de nuestro hermano y amigo @RTErdogan, quien resultó vencedor en las elecciones presidenciales y parlamentarias en Türkiye. Felicitamos al pueblo turco por esta victoria, deseando seguir trabajando unidos por construir el nuevo mundo. ¡Viva Türkiye! pic.twitter.com/OlQJCkt2Kp — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) May 28, 2023

In addition, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry issued a statement on behalf of the Venezuelan people to highlight the demonstration of civility and participation on Sunday.

“The Bolivarian people and Government, in light of the victory by a large majority, celebrates together with the Turkish people this election that reaffirms the strength of its democracy and wishes President Erdogan great success,” quoted part of the statement.

El Presidente @NicolasMaduro en nombre del Gobierno y el pueblo de Venezuela, felicita al pueblo de Türkiye🇹🇷 por la demostración de civismo y participación en la jornada electoral de este 28 de mayo, donde reeligió a Recep Tayyip Erdoğan como Presidente para el período 2023-2028 pic.twitter.com/xz19lvy41m — Yvan Gil (@yvangil) May 28, 2023

The Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, who congratulated the Turkish president on his unquestionable victory, also joined in.

Congratulations to President @RTErdogan on his unquestionable election victory! Tebrikler, Sayın Cumhurbaşkanı! pic.twitter.com/I1IR7g3EWe — Orbán Viktor (@PM_ViktorOrban) May 28, 2023

