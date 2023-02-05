The Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB), collaborating with the Ministry of Water and the Ministry of Ecosocialism, have begun a reforestation campaign in the Canaima, Yapacana, and Caura national parks to counteract the effects of illegal mining, as reported by the head of the Bolivarian Armed Forces Strategic Operational Command, General-in-Chief Domingo Hernández Lárez.

“We must unite all our efforts, act, raise awareness, and reverse the damage caused by illegal mining by criminal groups that disrespect the environment,” he said.

Hernández Lárez highlighted the propagation of 400 rubber plants and cashew trees in the Yapacana National Park in Amazonas state and the proliferation of 1000 avíos (aerial distribution of fertilized seeds) of ceje and manaca palms.

The general-in-chief stated that “the conservation of nature is part of our duty to protect our homeland,” and explained that the Canaima National Park is one of the 45 parks protected under a special security system, prohibiting all types of mining activity in the area.

Dismantling illegal mining camps

Hernández Lárez indicated that the FANB has been deployed in efforts to dismantle illegal mining camps that violate Venezuelan environmental conservation laws.

He reported that fully operational heavy machinery—the same machinery that had been stolen more than two years ago at the Manuel Carlos Piar mining complex—was confiscated in the Nueva Esperanza sector of the Aripao parish. Furthermore, the machinery was in the possession of members of the Tren de Guayana, who had been carrying out illegal mining in the Caura National Park.

Other arrests and confiscations

Hernández Lárez also reported that in the continued effort to stop deforestation of the Bolívar state, FANB has arrested two armed individuals who had probably been “involved in the trafficking and smuggling of strategic equipment.”

