This Thursday, February 2, during an interview conducted by Carla Angola in Miami, far-right politician Yon Goicoechea revealed that there is $40 billion being consciously withheld by the opposition, in a new edition of the corruption confessions by the far-right sector of the Venezuelan opposition.

This money was referred to in relation with what the United States keeps blocked with the unilateral coercive measures that continue to affect all the Venezuelan people. Unlike most opposition parties and their representatives, Goicoechea noted that eliminating the so-called interim government was a mistake because it violates access to money stolen by Juan Guaidó and his accomplices.

“I understand that today this is the situation,” he said. “In Venezuela—which is one of the poorest, most miserable, impoverished, ruined and humiliated countries in the region and on planet Earth—there are tens of millions of dollars at stake, which is the only money Venezuelans have, so that, in a moment of democracy, we can restart and reboot the country’s economy,” he added impudently, failing to mention the role he and the far-right sector he represents played in accruing the economic crisis that Venezuela suffered between 2015 and 2019.

Goicoechea further added that, politically, the elimination of the interim government favors Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and legally forces them to seek and argue for new ways to “protect assets,” meaning, in reality, forcing the opposition to find new ways to put that money in their hands to enrich themselves.

#EsNoticia @YonGoicoechea confiesa que la oposición tiene bajo su dominio más de 40 mil millones de dólares que le pertenecen al pueblo de Venezuela.

Vía @venezuelanewsVN pic.twitter.com/VrgHJGPw2n — Michel Caballero Palma (@MichelCaballero) February 2, 2023

Guaidó admitted spending $150 million of public funds

The Venezuelan leader Juan Guaidó recently said that his fictional “interim government,” eliminated by decision of the opposition itself, managed a budget of about $150 million of public money in four years, frozen by the White House and placed in its hands.

“All that was used in public funds is more or less the budget of a municipality in the capital for one year,” Guaidó said in a press conference, without providing any details in how the money was spent.

Guaidó proclaimed himself “interim president” of Venezuela in January 2019 with the support of then-US President Donald Trump, who led a failed offensive to overthrow President Maduro, using sanctions, threats of intervention in the territory, and even assassination attempts.

Since then, the US and its allies have put millions of dollars of illegally seized money from Venezuela in the hands of Guaidó.

(RedRadioVE) by Dubraska Esteves, with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.