February 2, 2023
People walk past graffiti in favor of the release of Colombian businessman Alex Saab, amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, on the west side of the city in Caracas, Venezuela on September 8, 2021. Photo: Javier Campos/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

People walk past graffiti in favor of the release of Colombian businessman Alex Saab, amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, on the west side of the city in Caracas, Venezuela on September 8, 2021. Photo: Javier Campos/NurPhoto via Getty Images.