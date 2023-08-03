August 2, 2023
File-Image Combination: Presidential candidate of the Semilla party, Bernardo Arévalo, at a press conference on the day of the first round of Guatemala's presidential elections, in Guatemala City, on June 25, 2023. On the right, Presidential candidate for the Unión Nacional de la Esperanza party and former first lady, Sandra Torres, during a political rally in Guatemala City, on March 27, 2023. Photo: Reuters/AFP.

File-Image Combination: Presidential candidate of the Semilla party, Bernardo Arévalo, at a press conference on the day of the first round of Guatemala's presidential elections, in Guatemala City, on June 25, 2023. On the right, Presidential candidate for the Unión Nacional de la Esperanza party and former first lady, Sandra Torres, during a political rally in Guatemala City, on March 27, 2023. Photo: Reuters/AFP.