The president of Guyana, Irfaan Ali, has recently threatened to seek military support from the imperial forces of the United States following the Venezuelan Consultative Referendum over the Essequibo territory, in which over 10 million Venezuelans overwhelmingly voted in favor of recognizing the historical sovereignty over this eastern area of Venezuela.

The issue of militarization has now arisen once again, with Ali’s announcement published by the BBC this Monday, December 12, following an interview with Ali scheduled before the presidential meeting to be held between the leaders of Guyana and Venezuela next Thursday. Ali also commented on the recent military exercises between the armies of Guyana and the United States, claiming that it is a defensive cooperation that will continue to grow in the future.

When asked if his government was willing to allow the creation of a US military base in Guyana, he responded purposefully vaguely and, when the question was repeated, this was what he said:

“We will do whatever is necessary to ensure the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Guyana.”

Does that include a military base?

“We are following all of Venezuela’s actions,” he continued. “We will work to comprehensively monitor Venezuela’s behavior. We are analyzing all the intelligence and at the appropriate time, we will make the appropriate decision. But whatever it takes, with our bilateral partners, with our international partners, to protect the security, territorial integrity, and sovereignty of Guyana, we will do so.”

As can be seen, the Guyanese president clearly does not rule out the possibility of installing a US military base in his country to “defend” his interests, which would end up turning said territory in essence into a US aircraft carrier in the region, to extend their influence and control.

Prime Minister Rowley in Saint Vincent & the Grenadines

The prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Keith Rowley, has announced that he will attend this Thursday’s meeting between the presidents of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, and Guyana, Irfaan Ali, to discuss issues related to the Essequibo border dispute. The presidential summit, sponsored by Brazil and the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), will take place in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and, according to international news agencies, might involve the presence of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

“Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley will attend the meeting in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, scheduled for Thursday 14 December 2023, between the Presidents of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana and the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, on matters relating to the border dispute between the two countries,” reads a statement from the press office of Trinidad and Tobago, published via social media. “The meeting was the result of ongoing discussions and a decision made at an emergency CARICOM virtual meeting held last Friday.”

(Misión Verdad) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.