Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez presented the nation’s budget for the year 2024 to the National Assembly earlier today. The budget earmarks 77% for social investment.

The budget totaled 729 billion bolívars (USD 20.5 billion). The vice president explained that ordinary income represents 38.8% of the budget, extraordinary income represents 47.8%, and represents debt 13.4%. It is estimated that assets will be allocated to development projects of the Homeland Plan (Plan de la Patria).

She said that, for the first time, the defense of Guayana Esequiba was included in the nation’s budget, in compliance with the mandate issued by the Venezuelan people in the consultative referendum.

“This budget has focused on social development and participation, culture, social communication, science and technology, education, housing, health, social security, internal services, compensation fund, and constitutional position.” explained Rodríguez.

#EnCifras || La también ministra de Economía y Finanzas, @delcyrodriguezv resaltó que la recaudación tributaria, ha aumentado en 28% y "es un punto que permite superar el rentismo, donde debe consolidarse la cultura del pago de los impuestos y tributos".#13Dic pic.twitter.com/YsrOzzpmj6 — Vicepresidencia Vzla (@ViceVenezuela) December 13, 2023

Likewise, she noted that this projection for 2024 “is made with great hope in the victories that are reserved for our people.”

In her speech, the vice president took stock of the year 2023 and highlighted the achievements made by Venezuela despite adversities such as the economic and financial blockade imposed by the United States’ government.

Venezuela experienced significant economic growth during the last nine quarters. During November 2023, the lowest inflation in the last 11 years was recorded.

“Oil activity, agribusiness, industry, manufacturing, and commercial activity have grown,” said Rodríguez. “Agriculture has also maintained a solid level of growth thanks to the CLAP social program that has allowed a special boost in both public and private agro-productive sectors.”

In addition, she said that there was a 91% growth in financing to productive sectors compared to the year 2022 and a 97% growth in the supply of products in the government’s distribution programs such as CLAP.

Regarding the upcoming year, Rodríguez said that Venezuela is exceeding economic projections. The minister also said that Venezuela is growing more than the eurozone and the United States, “which do not suffer the terrible consequences of an economic and financial blockade.”

She noted that this is an example of the resilience of our people and their strength under adversity. Finally, the vice president demanded, on behalf of the Venezuelan people, that the US and its allies lift the illegal unilateral coercive measures—euphemistically referred to as “sanctions”—imposed against the people of Venezuela.

“The sanctions must be completely lifted, because it is the right of Venezuelans to develop the great potential of the country—that there be no threats or aggressions against Venezuelans,” said Rodríguez.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

