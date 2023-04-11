Figures produced by the different airport and tourism officials for this Holy Week are positive. They show that Venezuelans moved through the coastal city of Maiquetía in peace and safety on these days off to enjoy the various destinations that the country offers.

An example of this was seen in the statements made via the Maiquetía International Airport Institute (IAIM) social media accounts, indicating that thousands of vacationers on different travel routes used its facilities.

The director of the Maiquetía International Airport, Freddy Borges, reported that close to 80,000 passengers traveled to domestic and international destinations during the holidays.

#EsNoticia | El @IAIM_VE fue la opción escogida por miles de pasajeros durante la Semana Santa 2023 para viajar a sus destinos turísticos. El trabajo de la clase trabajadora ha sido clave para brindar lo mejor al pasajero.#EsteEsMiPaís pic.twitter.com/CUT8WpiEDz — Ministerio del Poder Popular para el Transporte (@TransporteGobVe) April 10, 2023

“More or less 80,000 people have moved through,” Borges wrote. “Everything has been carried out correctly. Everyone has complied with everything that must be complied with.”

The air terminal authority stated that the domestic destination with the highest demand was Margarita Island, while the Dominican Republic and Panama led in international options.

Similarly, Borges stated that more than 3,000 security officials guarded the airport area.

“The Maiquetía International Airport was the option chosen by thousands of passengers during Holy Week 2023 to travel to their vacation destinations,” the Venezuelan Ministry of Transport said on social media. “The work of the working class has been key to providing the best service to passengers.”

(RedRadioVE) by Victoria Torres

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.