On Monday, Venezuelan officials offered a summary of the movements throughout the country during Holy Week. There were a greater number of tourists and transactions compared to the previous year.

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez offered details; 9,430,258 people moved throughout the country. This figure indicates an increase of 5.13% compared to 2022.

“It was a safe and happy Holy Week. We are impressed by the high influx of visitors to the [different] states,” she said.

In addition, Rodríguez added that there was a 17% increase in electronic payment transactions, meaning an increase in commercial and economic activity compared to 2022.

Most visited destinations

“We had a high hotel occupancy,” Rodríguez stated. “We congratulate Falcón state for the highest occupancy, followed by La Guaira state. We congratulate Miranda, Carabobo, and Nueva Esparta states, exceeding almost 80% in terms of average occupancy.”

However, she said the most visited destination was Los Roques, which achieved 100% hotel occupancy. “This destination impacts the world, followed by Mochima ranking second with 98%, Puerto Cabello with 96%, Morrocoy with 95% and Barlovento at 94%,” she added.

Security plan

“We have deployed joint work following the instructions of President Nicolás Maduro, the state and municipal police, the FANB — all the organizations that work to provide care and citizen security,” said Minister for Interior Relations, Justice and Peace Remigio Ceballos.

Ceballos highlighted that there was a 6.67% reduction in accidents during the Holy Week vacations. He said that this is due to the timely action of public security agencies.

Ceballos added that 75% of the accidents were related to excessive speed. Similarly, he reported that more than 68,000 assistance responses were carried out, security forces saved 15 people in emergencies, and more than 4,000 toxicological tests and 577 breathalyzer tests were carried out.

