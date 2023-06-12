The President of Honduras, Xiomara Castro, emphasized from Shanghai that relations with China will bring development opportunities to her country.

On her six-day official visit to China, Castro affirmed that the Honduran people recognize the One China principle and contended that establishing relations with Beijing will “bring development opportunities for Honduras.”

“The Honduran people admire China’s achievements in development, especially the country’s efforts in poverty alleviation. Striving for the welfare of the people is the common goal of Honduras and China,” she assured.

“I believe that the friendly ties between Honduras and China will be maintained. We will continue to strengthen them through cooperation between the two peoples,” she was quoted saying by Xinhua.

Honduras applies to join the BRICS bank

Xiomara Castro requested this Saturday to join the New Development Bank (NBD) of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa), during her meeting today with the president of the entity, former Brazilian president Dilma Rousseff.

The formal request for the country’s entry into the financial entity of the BRICS was announced on Twitter, by the Government of Honduras.

In another message, the governmental entity explained that a technical commission of the Honduran government will travel to initiate this process in the coming days.

“We see that we have ample opportunity here to find mechanisms that will allow us to develop our economy, as well as to find permanent allies that can aid us in giving a different quality of life to our people,” said the president when meeting with Rousseff.

