The president of Honduras, Xiomara Castro, started her six-day official visit to China on Friday, with a view to consolidating bilateral relations in various fields. Upon her arrival in Shanghai on Friday, June 9, the Honduran president was received by the highest authority of the Communist Party of China in the city of Shanghai.

The secretary of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Honduras, Enrique Reina, reported, “The highest authority of the Communist Party in Shanghai and secretary of the Municipal Committee, Chen Jining, received President Xiomara Castro, and expressed his support to promote cooperation and open the market to coffee producers [of Honduras].”

La máxima autoridad del Partido Comunista en Shanghái y secretario del Comité Municipal, Chen Jining, recibió a la Presidenta @XiomaraCastroZ, manifestando su respaldo para promover la cooperación y abrir el mercado a productores de café.🇨🇳🤝🇭🇳#XiomaraEnChina pic.twitter.com/cXWTw7ZtXX — Gobierno de Honduras (@GobiernoHN) June 9, 2023

The Honduran foreign minister and other officials of the delegation accompanying Castro arrived in China on the night of Thursday, June 8.

According to the Honduran Press Secretariat, President Castro and her delegation will hold a number of meetings with Chinese authorities in Shanghai and Beijing.

🗣️¡Atención Honduras! La presidenta @XiomaraCastroZ, junto a su comitiva integrada por el secretario privado @HectorZelaya, la diputada y presidenta de la Comisión de Relaciones Internacionales del Congreso Nacional @pichuzelaya y de varios funcionarios de gobierno, llegaron este… pic.twitter.com/kXEUjCfGe2 — Secretaría de Prensa de Honduras (@gobprensaHN) June 9, 2023

President Castro is scheduled to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping, and the former president of Brazil and current head of the New Development Bank of the BRICS group of emerging economies, Dilma Rousseff.

Castro’s visit to China comes almost three months after the reestablishment of diplomatic relations between Honduras and China, after Honduras announced its support for the One China policy and broke off diplomatic relations with Taiwan that it had maintained since 1941.

Con inmensa satisfacción me honro en comunicar al pueblo, @EnriqueReinaHN, que nuestro embajador en la República Popular China será el Dr. Sir Salvador Enrique Moncada, a quien este día le fue otorgado el beneplácito por el Presidente Xi Jinping. pic.twitter.com/S9txlUmEyE — Xiomara Castro de Zelaya (@XiomaraCastroZ) June 3, 2023

Last week, President Castro announced the appointment of scientist Salvador Moncada as the Honduran ambassador to China. Three days later, Beijing opened its embassy in Tegucigalpa, the capital of Honduras.

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

