May 8, 2024 (OrinocoTribune.com)—The hosting and web domain provider Hostinger, one of the leading global providers of hosting services, has sent email to its users explaining that as of June 10, its service will be suspended for those who have an account created and managed from Venezuela and other countries, allegedly as a consequence of illegal US enforced sanctions.

Through an email sent to its users, the company states that the suspension is because the countries in question (i.e., Venezuela) “face comprehensive sanctions or are restricted according to our policy.”

Hostinger, uno de los jugadores claves en el mercado de alojamiento de páginas web y servicios en la nube, anuncia que dejará de prestar servicio en siete países y los territorios ocupados por Rusia en Ucrania. Uno de esos países es Venezuela. pic.twitter.com/jYBmmkGZlp — Arnaldo Espinoza (@Naldoxx) May 6, 2024

Another part of the letter reads, “Starting May 6, 2024, you won’t be able to renew or update your existing services or purchase new ones.”

Alongside Venezuela, other countries where Hostinger will no longer be available are Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia, Syria, and Belarus. According to interactions between Venezuelan users and Hostinger customer service, the decision will be based on the address specified at the time of registration but also by the location of regular access to the platform.

Users on social media platforms expressed their discontent with the news, claiming that the hosting company has decided to cancel long-term contracts affecting their work and operations. They also question the statements made by far-right politicians and activists in Venezuela alleging that the illegal US sanctions are not harmful to the lives of everyday Venezuelans.

Some users claimed that Hostinger just changed its “terms of service” to incorporate these restrictions based on illegal sanctions. However, Orinoco Tribune’s review of the Hostinger “terms of service” noted that it was last updated on April 4, 2024. There were no tools available with which to review previous versions.

Hostinger’s terms of service section on “sanctions” reads as follows:

Sanctions. You represent and warrant that you are not ordinarily resident of, and will not use or distribute the Hostinger Services in any country or region subject to US comprehensive countries (Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia, Syria, the following regions of Ukraine: Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson), other sanctioned countries by US or EU / UN, as well as Belarus and Venezuela in line with Hostinger’s declared approach. Furthermore, you acknowledge that the list of sanctioned countries and regions is subject to change in accordance with the latest regulations, and you agree to comply with any such changes as they occur. You further confirm that you are not included on any sanctions list (including avoiding circumvention), including without limitation, the US Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List maintained by the US, Consolidated list of persons, groups and entities subject to EU financial sanctions maintained by EU or any other applicable sanctions list maintained by the United Kingdom or other country. You also confirm that you are not owned 50 percent or more, whether directly or indirectly in the aggregate, by any sanctioned individual or entity (“Sanctioned Party”), nor are you otherwise controlled by such a party. Additionally, you agree not to use or distribute the Services, either directly or indirectly, to or for the benefit of any Sanctioned Party.

So far, the company founded in Lithuania in 2004 has not issued a public statement on the matter through its website or social media accounts. Orinoco Tribune recently evaluated whether to migrate to this web-hosting provider.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/MCM/SL

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.