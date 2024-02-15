February 14, 2024
Compilation of the Israeli Occupation Forces' (IOF), two men shaking hands center image, a concert, as well as the United Kingdom's flag (Left) and the Israeli (right). Photo: PressTV.

Compilation of the Israeli Occupation Forces' (IOF), two men shaking hands center image, a concert, as well as the United Kingdom's flag (Left) and the Israeli (right). Photo: PressTV.