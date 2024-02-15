US President Joe Biden’s top security advisor for Latin America, Juan González, has announced his resignation from his post—alleging personal issues as the reason—following his failure to fulfil the US’s imperial regime change objectives against Venezuela.

The US official’s resignation was confirmed by a National Security Council (NSC) spokesperson to Bloomberg News this Tuesday, February 13.

González’s position included his participation in the negotiations that the US government has held with the Venezuelan authorities in recent years, leading to small and scattered de-escalations in their illegal sanctions strategy, as well as the recent sanction resumption announcements made by the White House.

Since this weekend, it has been known that González will no longer occupy his position, effective March of this year. He will subsequently be replaced by the current Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for the Western Hemisphere at the US Department of Defense, Daniel Erikson.

Erikson and González were part of Biden’s team of advisors when the president served as vice president, during the Barack Obama administration between 2008 and 2016, following which González accompanied him in the campaign that took him to the White House in 2020.

González tried to achieve political regime change in Venezuela, through promoting and conditioning sanctions. He tried to impose the far-right María Corina Machado as a candidate for the upcoming presidential elections, despite her being disqualified.

However, these strategies failed, which analysts have stated to be the real reason behind his resignation. One of his last official statements even stated that the important thing about the presidential elections in Venezuela was “the process and not the candidate,” despite the US recently announcing their resumption of illegal sanctions against gold, oil, and gas operations in Venezuela, alongside the robbery of the EMTRASUR Boeign 747 cargo jet finalized a few days ago.

González also reportedly stated during a recent meeting with Colombian President Gustavo Petro that the important thing is that Venezuela continues on its electoral path, intending to maintain what was signed in the Barbados Agreement. This is something that Venezuelan authorities have complied with to the letter.

(RedRadioVE) by Ana Perdigón with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/AU

