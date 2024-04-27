This Thursday, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) recognized the sanctions against Venezuela and requested that they be lifted, nearly 10 years after former US President Barack Obama signed the Executive Order labelling Venezuela as an unusual and extraordinary threat.

In its 2023 annual report, the organization linked to the Organization of American States (OAS) recalled the findings of the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the negative impact of unilateral coercive measures Alena Douhan during her 2021 visit to the country.

In response to this surprising move from the IACHR, Venezuela’s Vice Minister for Anti-Blockade Policies William Castillo noted that the IACHR is biased against Venezuela and that although its report “repeats the same criminalizing narrative every year,” it has finally recognized the impact of the illegal US sanctions against the Venezuelan people.

Hasta la Corte Interamericana pide levantar sanciones a Venezuela. En su informe Venezuela 2023, cuyo 99,99% repite la misma narrativa criminalizadora de cada año contra Venezuela, la CIDH sin embargo se tomó un par de párrafos para reconocer que las sanciones… pic.twitter.com/5MjrdCjzxU — William Castillo Bollé (@planwac) April 26, 2024

“The fact that an organization that is absolutely hostile and biased against our country, that is an instrument to attack Venezuela, has had to recognize the impact of the illegal sanctions is something that should make the flat earthers think about the sanctions, those who continue denying their existence,” wrote Vice Minister Castillo on social media.

Specifically, the IACHR report highlighted United Nations Special Rapporteur Douhan’s statements that “sectoral sanctions have no normative basis in international law and have worsened the situation of people, putting them in a vulnerable situation.”

“For this reason, the IACHR reiterates its call for them to be lifted and highlights that the imposition of sanctions does not prevent the Venezuelan State from neglecting its international obligations regarding human rights,” the IACHR’s report stated, consistent with its typical narrative.

Castillo added that after this report was published, the Venezuelan Anti-Blockade Observatory took note of the IACHR’s recognition of an unconcealable reality.

Despite this fact, Vice Minister Castillo recalled that the IACHR “has carried out poor research and data work on human rights in Venezuela, and in particular, the impacts of the illegal and criminal [US and European] blockade on human rights.”

(Últimas Noticias) by Ariadna Eljuri

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

