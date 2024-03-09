March 10, 2024
Displaced Palestinian women take care of their children inside a tent in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on 7 March 2024, on the eve of International Women's Day, amid Israel's ongoing genocidal war on the besieged strip. Photo: AFP.

