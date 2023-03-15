An American geostrategic analyst and writer has said that the restoration of diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia is “a catastrophe for US hegemony, which is founded on permanent instability between any potential allies and competitors.”

After several days of intensive negotiations hosted by China, Iran and Saudi Arabia reached an agreement on Friday to restore diplomatic relations and re-open embassies in each other’s countries; seven years after ties were severed over several issues.

Joint Trilateral Statement by the Kingdom of #Saudi Arabia, the Islamic Republic of #Iran, and the People’s Republic of #China. pic.twitter.com/MyMkcGK2s0 — Foreign Ministry 🇸🇦 (@KSAmofaEN) March 10, 2023

Daniel Patrick Welch said in an interview with Press TV on Friday, “It’s huge.”

“Without the Shia-Sunni split for the US to exploit, where the world could be headed?” he asked poignantly.

“The US and its imperial watchmen never sleep, and are always on the lookout for things like this. Their fake veneer of ‘diplomacy’ and ‘values’ are, in fact, the very opposite of what they portend. China’s role is the hallmark of a new era. Without having to rely on two-faced US ‘diplomats’ who are, usually, largely managing their own interests, nations, societies and cultures at odds could–gasp!–instead of spending trillions on destroying each other, might actually work…dare we say it, together?… for the advancement of humankind,” he stated.

“By contrast, the US, brimming with the hubris of an out-of-touch rich uncle, treats this role with none of the same sincerity. Like strolling into Kazakhstan and saying things like ‘we are a leader in Asia,’” the analyst noted.

“Or, another example would be to use brazen acts of terror and violence–like blowing up gas pipelines between Russia and Germany–to turn potential allies into adversaries at war. Backstabbing acts of evil which turn out to be the distress signal of a dying empire,” Welch concluded.

Iran and Saudi Arabia reached an agreement in the Chinese capital of Beijing to restore their diplomatic relations and re-open embassies and missions.

The deal was struck on Friday following intensive negotiations between Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) Ali Shamkhani and his Saudi counterpart in Beijing. It was officially announced in a joint statement by Iran, Saudi Arabia and China.

The statement was inked by Shakhani, Musaid Al Aiban, Saudi Arabia’s national security adviser, and Wang Yi, the director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission of the Chinese Communist Party.

Shamkhani has been involved in exhaustive talks with his Saudi counterpart in Beijing since Monday to find a final solution to the issues between Tehran and Riyadh. The negotiations followed a meeting between Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Beijing last month.

(PressTV)

