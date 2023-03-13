Iran’s envoy to the United Nations stated that the agreement to resume diplomatic relations between Iran and Saudi Arabia, signed on Friday, March 10, will expedite the start of negotiations and the formation of an inclusive Yemeni national government.

This milestone will have positive implications at the bilateral, regional, and international levels, including improvements to the network of relations between all nations that make up the Islamic world.

The Iranian diplomatic mission also considered the possibility of the agreement facilitating the start of negotiations and the formation of a national and inclusive Yemeni government.

The Iranian and Saudi governments agreed in Beijing, the capital of China, to restore diplomatic relations and reopen embassies seven years after their ties broke down.

The pact was signed last Friday, after several days of intense negotiations between the secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamjani, and his counterpart and Saudi Arabia’s minister of state, Musaed bin Muhammed al-Aiban.

At the end of the meeting, the involved parties issued a trilateral statement alongside Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China.

China’s move to host the peace talks that led to the normalization of Iran/Saudi Arabia relations, whose deterioration have created tension in the region for almost a decade, positions China as a key player in international and regional affairs and solidifies the new multipolar order long awaited for by many countries around the world.

The final trilateral statement states that Iran and Saudi Arabia, emphasizing the principles of respect for sovereignty and non-interference in the other nation’s internal affairs, agreed to the implementation of the security cooperation agreement that had been originally signed on April 17, 2001, and also committed to general agreements that had been signed on May 27, 1998, regarding economic, commercial, investment, technical, scientific, and cultural collaborations, and in matters of sports and youth.

“The Islamic Republic, the Saudi monarchy, and the People’s Republic of China declared their firm willingness to join hands to strengthen regional and international peace and security,” the statement said.

(Al-Mayadeen) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/KZ

