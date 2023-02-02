This Tuesday, Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs Hosein Amir Abdolahian visited Mauritania, having held meetings and talks with the local authorities, and now continues his international tour with visits to Nicaragua and Venezuela.

The Iranian foreign minister left the Mauritanian Capital of Nouakchott bound for Managua, where he is expected to hold meetings with Nicaraguan officials before traveling to Venezuela.

This marks the Iranian foreign minister’s first visit to Latin America, where he will exchange views with senior officials from Nicaragua and then Venezuela.

The Islamic Republic, in particular the current government headed by Seyed Ebrahim Raisi, advocates the strengthening of ties between Iran and Latin America as a way to thwart the plots of US imperialism against sovereign nations.

Similarly, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, headed a high-level delegation to Iran in June and, together with his Iranian counterpart, signed and implementing a 20-year strategic agreement in various areas.

In December, the Nicaraguan Foreign Minister Denis Moncada traveled to Tehran (the Iranian capital) and signed, with his Iranian counterpart, a comprehensive cooperation program between the two countries.

Tehran, Caracas, and Managua maintain very close ties between their administrations since the triumph of their respective revolutions. The three countries, internationally renowned for their anti-imperialist positions and their courage in speaking out against US exploitation of their countries, have therefore been targeted with endless “regime”-change operations and severe coercive economic measures—euphemistically referred to as sanctions—imposed illegally by the United States and its vassals.

(Hispan TV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/FV/SL

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.