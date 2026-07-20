Iran struck Washington’s forces in Jordan four times within five days, US media revealed, as Tehran retaliated to new US strikes on Sunday

US troops in Jordan were directly struck by Iran’s retaliatory operations four times in a period of five days – resulting in destroyed equipment and dozens of casualties, including two dead US soldiers and one declared “missing” a few days ago, the New York Times confirmed late on 19 July.

Iran’s responses have continued since then, as the NYT report coincided with US attacks on the Islamic Republic.

“The Iranian attack that killed two US soldiers and left one service member missing on Friday was the fourth in five days on US forces in Jordan. Taken together, the attacks have wounded dozens of US service members and damaged a number of helicopters,” officials told the outlet.

According to the report, Jordan’s strategic importance increased significantly after Washington reportedly shifted troops and assets from Bahrain, Qatar, and the UAE to Jordan and Israel, considering them relatively safer locations in the lead-up to the war.

Iranian state media has published satellite images that it claims show the destruction of US fighter jet hangars at the Muwaffaq Salti (Azraq) Air Base in Jordan. pic.twitter.com/IqSyqeqrxg — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) July 19, 2026

The pace of the Iranian responses and the heavy losses they inflicted are a “sign” to Washington that the Islamic Republic “not only still has ample missile stocks but [has] also become more adept” at evading Washington’s air defenses, the officials added.

VIDEO | Circulating footage reportedly filmed by a US soldier appears to show intense Iranian missile impacts striking the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan on 17 July. The US has announced two soldiers killed in Jordan, several injured, and a third "missing." pic.twitter.com/4VLCssMLyA — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) July 18, 2026

According to the report, the first strike hit King Faisal Air Base’s accommodation facility, injuring five US soldiers who were stationed there.

The second Iranian attack struck another US base located in east Jordan, damaging a “significant number” of Blackhawk helicopters.

Iranian statements from that week, detailing the operations, said the attacks targeted fuel facilities and aircraft shelters.

The Pentagon has not revealed details but confirmed that two US soldiers were killed and others transported to hospitals in Jordan.

Iran’s responses continue, with reports of explosions and air defense activity in Bahrain on Sunday. Manama claimed it intercepted several Iranian projectiles.

Additionally, Tehran downed three US MQ-9 drones over Iranian territory on Sunday.

VIDEO | A US MQ-9 drone was reportedly downed in Iran's Dehloran County by the country's integrated air defense network. (Tasnim News) pic.twitter.com/BSK3piqdg2 — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) July 19, 2026

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) also said that four vessels coordinating with the US were prevented from transiting Hormuz earlier on 19 July after turning off navigation systems, ignoring IRGC naval warnings, and attempting to exit the strait along an “unsafe route.”

IRGC navy says four US-backed vessels attempted unauthorized passage through Hormuz

——

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy announced that four vessels allegedly backed by the United States attempted to transit the Strait of Hormuz through an unsafe route after… pic.twitter.com/p1PRJa44JM — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) July 19, 2026

Two of the vessels were involved in an “incident” that forced them to halt in their place, while the other two backtracked, the IRGC said.

The IRGC added that Hormuz was under Iranian control and that “not a single drop of oil,” gas, or fertilizer will pass without Tehran’s authorization.

The statement comes after Iran’s army announced a series of overnight strikes on US assets in the Gulf.

According to statements by the Iranian army, Tehran’s forces launched successive drone attacks against US military facilities in Kuwait overnight and into the early hours of Sunday.

It said it targeted a US ammunition depot at Camp Buehring as well as Patriot and air defense radar systems at Ali al-Salem Air Base.

The army added that it resumed drone strikes at dawn targeting both US facilities for a second time. Reports on Sunday said powerful explosions rocked Kuwait, and that Ali al-Salem base was directly hit in an Iranian strike.

This was a retaliation for the latest round of US strikes on Iran overnight. The US attacked Sirik, Hajiabad, Qeshm Island, and the vicinity of Shadegan.

(The Cradle)