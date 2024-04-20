The extremist group has stepped up its attacks on pro-Syrian forces since the beginning of Israel’s war on Gaza

At least 20 fighters from Liwa al-Quds, a Palestinian armed group supporting the Syrian army, were killed when their bus was ambushed by unknown militants in the eastern countryside of Homs Governorate in Syria, Sputnik reported on 19 April.

Sputnik’s correspondent added that the ambush was carried out by militants likely affiliated with ISIS. The militants attacked the bus with heavy machine guns and B7 artillery shells while it was traveling between the village of Al-Koum and the city of Al-Sukhnah in the eastern Badia desert near Palmyra.

Several Liwa al-Quds members were also seriously injured, suggesting the death toll may rise.

The Syrian army sent reinforcements to the area and began extensive combing operations in search of ISIS cells.

The Badia desert near Al-Suknah lies north of the 55-kilometer “protected” area surrounding the illegal US military base at Al-Tanf on the Syria–Iraq–Jordan border.

Pro-Syrian forces are not allowed to enter the protected zone and are bombed by US warplanes if attempting to do so.