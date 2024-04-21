The resolution was put forth by Algeria and was widely supported by a dozen member states, including Russia, China, and France

The US vetoed on 18 April a Security Council resolution on the recognition of Palestine as a full member state in the UN.

The resolution – put forth by Algeria – was widely supported, with 12 member states voting in favor of the resolution, including Japan, France, South Korea, Slovenia, Russia, and China. Switzerland and the UK abstained.

US Deputy Envoy to the UN, Robert Wood, reiterated Washington’s stance that statehood for Palestine can only be achieved through direct agreement between Israel and the Palestinians.

The US has “long been clear that premature actions here in New York, even with the best intentions, will not achieve statehood for the Palestinian people,” he said.

The office of Palestinian Authority (PA) President Mahmoud Abbas said in a statement that the US veto was a “blatant aggression … which pushes the region ever further to the edge of the abyss,” calling it “unfair, unethical and unjustified.” Palestine’s ambassador to the UN, Riyad Mansour, said the failure will not break the will for statehood.