November 21, 2023
Burnt cars are abandoned in a carpark near where a music festival was held before an attack by Hamas gunmen from Gaza, in southern Israel, October 10. Photo: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun.

Burnt cars are abandoned in a carpark near where a music festival was held before an attack by Hamas gunmen from Gaza, in southern Israel, October 10. Photo: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun.