The Prisoners Club says the Israeli occupation is carrying out systematic operations against Palestinian prisoners.

The Palestinian Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoners Club announced that Israeli occupation forces assassinated 38-year-old prisoner Thaer Sameeh Abu Asab from Qalqilya province in the al-Naqab Desert prison.

Israeli occupation forces arrested Abu Asab on May 27, 2005, and sentenced him to 25 years in prison. It is noteworthy that Abu Asab is the sixth prisoner to be assassinated by the Israeli occupation, following the start of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on October 7.

The Prisoners Club indicated that the Israeli occupation is carrying out systematic operations against Palestinian prisoners, holding international powers supporting the Israeli occupation responsible, amid the ongoing violations committed against prisoners in Israeli prisons.

In response to Abu Asab’s assassination, the Fatah movement, along with national and Islamic forces in the city of Qalqilya, declared a comprehensive strike on Sunday.

In addition to Abu Asab, the Israeli occupation has assassinated five Palestinian prisoners since October 7; Omar Daraghma from Tubas in the West Bank, Arafat Hamdan from Ramallah, Majed Zaqoul, a worker from Gaza residing in Ramallah, Abdul Rahman Merie from Salfit, and another unnamed prisoner from Gaza.

(Al Mayadeen – English)

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.