Israeli attacks and occupation in south Lebanon continue as drones buzz over Beirut at low altitude following the announcement of an MoU between Tehran and Washington

Israeli War Minister Israel Katz vowed on 15 June that Tel Aviv will not withdraw occupation forces from south Lebanon and will strike the Islamic Republic with “full force” if it responds to violations of the newly announced US-Iran deal.

“Prime Minister … Netanyahu and I are leading a clear policy that determines that the [army] will remain in security zones in Lebanon, Syria, and Gaza, without any time limit, to protect the border and Israeli communities from there against jihadist elements,” Katz said.

He also vowed the continued forced displacement of “local residents, and all terror infrastructure, above and below ground, including the houses in the contact-line villages that served as terror outposts, will be destroyed.”

Katz went on to say that Israel “will not withdraw from the security zones,” and warned that if Iran strikes Israel “because of the events in Lebanon, we will strike it with full force.”

Other top Israeli officials also threatened Iran and stressed there must be no withdrawal from Lebanon, including National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. Opposition members did the same.

“Under no circumstances should Israel agree to restrictions on its freedom of action in Lebanon or to a withdrawal that would endanger residents of the north,” said Israeli opposition leader Benny Gantz.

Smotrich said “the agreement with Iran is bad for Israel and for the entire free world,” adding that Tel Aviv “will have to continue the campaign to topple the regime ourselves and in creative ways.”

Israel’s Maariv newspaper reported that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, “during his conversation with Trump … made clear that Israel does not consider itself bound by the Lebanon-related clause of the US–Iran agreement.”

According to Maariv, Washington has limited Israeli “freedom of action” in Lebanon. Other Hebrew reports expressed disappointment with the phrase “freedom of action” not being included in the new framework.

Israeli attacks and bombings persisted throughout south Lebanon on Monday, and drones continued buzzing at low altitude over the capital.

BREAKING | Israeli artillery fire targets Ali al-Taher Hill, in the district of Nabatieh, south Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/P0J66FJrVM — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) June 15, 2026

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, whose government repeatedly rejected inclusion in US–Iran negotiations, released a statement praising the Lebanon clause of the newly announced framework between Tehran and Washington.

صدر عن فخامة رئيس الجمهورية اللبنانية العماد جوزاف عون البيان الآتي: تابعت باهتمام الإعلان عن مذكرة التفاهم التي تم التوصل إليها بين الولايات المتحدة الأميركية والجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية، وما تضمنه من تأكيد على وقف الأعمال العسكرية والتصعيد في المنطقة، بما يشمل لبنان. وفي… — Lebanese Presidency (@LBpresidency) June 15, 2026

Aoun said he has “followed with interest the announcement of the memorandum of understanding reached between the US and … Iran, and what it includes in terms of affirming a halt to military actions and escalation in the region, including Lebanon.”

He added that he “appreciates” the Memorandum of Understanding’s (MoU) “recognition of Lebanon’s unique circumstances and its acknowledgment that Lebanon’s stability and security are an integral part of any serious effort to establish stability in the region.”

Aoun also extended his “gratitude to all the countries and parties that contributed” to the MoU.

Nabih Berri, Lebanon’s parliament speaker and head of Hezbollah ally the Amal Movement, said he also welcomed the memorandum in a statement on Monday.

He stated that the “understanding, through the provisions it contains, lays the groundwork for security and stability across the region, including Lebanon.”

“We extend our gratitude to both Tehran and Washington for their insistence on incorporating a fundamental and binding clause in the memorandum calling for an end to Israeli aggression against all of Lebanon,” Berri’s statement said.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Washington was responsible for enforcing the deal’s terms in a call with his Iraqi and Turkish counterparts.

According to Iran’s Fars News Agency, disagreements on the Strait of Hormuz continued up until minutes before the MoU was announced.

The report cited an informed source that said the text was “amended” at the “final moments” in order to “clearly and explicitly emphasize the issue of the Iranian-Omani sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.”

Iran’s deputy foreign minister said a 60-day negotiation period included in the MoU will begin only after Tehran verifies that the US has fulfilled its commitments to end the war, lift the blockade, and release frozen assets.

He said a formal signing is expected on Friday, after which the heads of the two delegations will discuss arrangements for the next phase of talks, which will include nuclear issues.

He stressed that entering the 60-day negotiations is conditional on the implementation and verification of US commitments.

Pakistan has also confirmed Lebanon’s inclusion in the deal.

Tehran had been planning a retaliation to Israel’s Sunday strike on Beirut before intensive last-minute efforts from mediators resulted in the understanding.

Iranian media reports have said Washington has capitulated to the Islamic Republic’s demands.

(The Cradle)